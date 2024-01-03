West should tighten sanctions against Russia, provide Ukraine with long–range missiles - Polish FM

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski called for a response to the massive strikes on Ukraine by tightening sanctions against the Russian Federation and providing Kyiv with long-range missiles.

“We should respond to the latest onslaught on Ukraine in language that Putin understands: by tightening sanctions so that he cannot make new weapons with smuggled components and by giving Kyiv long range missiles that will enable it to take out launch sites and command centers,” Sikorsky said on Twitter.