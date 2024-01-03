Yermak, Sullivan agree on importance of bolstering air defense for Ukraine amid Russia's terrorist attacks

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, in the first telephone conversation in 2024 with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, agreed on the importance of strengthening air defense for Ukraine against the background of terrorist attacks by the Russian Federation, the press service of the head of state reported.

"The parties agreed on the need to continue to bolster Ukraine's air defense. The importance of maintaining the necessary level of U.S. support for Ukraine's air defense was emphasized," the message reads.

Yermak informed Sullivan about the consequences of the massive shelling of the territory of Ukraine by Russia on Tuesday night using various types of missile weapons and kamikaze drones of the Shahed type. In particular, he spoke about the results of the work of the air defense forces, which shot down the vast majority of enemy air targets, including Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles.

The head of the President's Office thanked the U.S. President's team for their efforts aimed at the early adoption by the U.S. Congress of the necessary assistance package for Ukraine.

The parties also coordinated steps to implement plans for Ukrainian-American cooperation for 2024 in all areas, in particular in the field of national security.