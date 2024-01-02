Facts

20:50 02.01.2024

Elimination of fires in Podilsky district of Kyiv continues – Emergency Service

Divisions of the State Emergency Service as of 20:00 continue to eliminate fires at two addresses in Podilsky district of Kyiv, the Emergency Service reports.

"Elimination of the consequences of enemy strikes. As of 20:00, the Emergency Service units are eliminating fires at two addresses in Podilsky district of Kyiv," the Emergency Service said on Tuesday evening.

The number of victims has not changed. According to the State Emergency Service, a total of five people have been killed and 130 others have been injured as a result of the attack in Ukraine.

