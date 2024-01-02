Elimination of fires in Podilsky district of Kyiv continues – Emergency Service

Divisions of the State Emergency Service as of 20:00 continue to eliminate fires at two addresses in Podilsky district of Kyiv, the Emergency Service reports.

The number of victims has not changed. According to the State Emergency Service, a total of five people have been killed and 130 others have been injured as a result of the attack in Ukraine.