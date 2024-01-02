Facts

20:18 02.01.2024

Large car dealerships in Kyiv suffer from morning enemy attack

1 min read

Large car dealerships suffered in the extensive Russian attack on the city of Kyiv on Tuesday, in particular, the official dealership of the Citroen "38 RA" car brand in Podil received significant damage, the press service of the Stellantis representative office told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The car showroom suffered damage to its facade, roof, and broken windows... This is a large car center, opened in 2020 and meeting all brand standards. It is designed to display seven cars in the showroom. But there are no plans to close the center, it will be restored," the press service said.

The car showroom is one of four official dealership centers in Kyiv of the Citroen car brand.

In addition, judging by the Radio Liberty video published on Telegram, the car dealership of Atlant Motors Energy, located on the same street, one of the largest suppliers of electric vehicles from China to Ukraine (brands Volkswagen, Honda, Toyota, Audi, Nissan, KIA, Mercedes-Benz, ZEEKR, BYD, Polestar) was damaged. The salon's façade was also significantly damaged and large windows were broken.

According to information on the company's website, in Ukraine it has three sales and service points - in Kyiv, Kyiv region and Kharkiv.

Tags: #kyiv #attack #car

MORE ABOUT

13:18 02.01.2024
In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, number of casualties increases to 49 – Klitschko

In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, number of casualties increases to 49 – Klitschko

10:56 02.01.2024
In Kyiv, air defense destroys over 70 missiles, 15 UAVs – administration

In Kyiv, air defense destroys over 70 missiles, 15 UAVs – administration

11:46 01.01.2024
Death toll in Kyiv as result of Russian attack on Dec 29 increases to 28 people

Death toll in Kyiv as result of Russian attack on Dec 29 increases to 28 people

13:14 30.12.2023
Klitschko announces mourning day in Kyiv on Jan 1

Klitschko announces mourning day in Kyiv on Jan 1

12:44 30.12.2023
Death toll from Russia's Dec 29 missile attack on Kyiv rises to 15 people, debris removal operation continues – Klitschko

Death toll from Russia's Dec 29 missile attack on Kyiv rises to 15 people, debris removal operation continues – Klitschko

11:17 30.12.2023
Death toll from Russia's Dec 29 attack on Kyiv rises to 13 – Klitschko

Death toll from Russia's Dec 29 attack on Kyiv rises to 13 – Klitschko

20:41 29.12.2023
Ukraine, along with three dozen UN Member States, requests convening of urgent meeting of UN Security Council due to Russian attack – Kuleba

Ukraine, along with three dozen UN Member States, requests convening of urgent meeting of UN Security Council due to Russian attack – Kuleba

20:21 29.12.2023
Two enemy missiles shot down, over ten private houses damaged in Khmelnytsky region this morning – local administration

Two enemy missiles shot down, over ten private houses damaged in Khmelnytsky region this morning – local administration

20:00 29.12.2023
Number of casualties as result of missile attack on Dnipro rises to 30 people – State Emergency Service

Number of casualties as result of missile attack on Dnipro rises to 30 people – State Emergency Service

19:47 29.12.2023
Due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine, 30 people killed, over 160 wounded – Interior Minister

Due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine, 30 people killed, over 160 wounded – Interior Minister

AD

HOT NEWS

NABU, SAPO send second episode of Rotterdam+ case to court

Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss further defense cooperation with focus on air defense, long-range capabilities

Ambassador of Denmark: Russia's attack will only strengthen our resolve to support Ukraine's fight for freedom

Interfax-Ukraine becomes official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in Ukrainian market

Death toll of morning shelling of Ukraine reaches five, 119 more people injured – Emergency Service

LATEST

Elimination of fires in Podilsky district of Kyiv continues – Emergency Service

Power supply in Kyiv region fully restored

Nikopol community under shelling, drone strikes, Kryvyi Rih district hit by Russian missile strike – Lysak

German FM: Putin shows with every missile that he wants to destroy Ukraine

NABU, SAPO send second episode of Rotterdam+ case to court

Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss further defense cooperation with focus on air defense, long-range capabilities

Another illegally deported youth returned to Ukraine

Ukrainian TV channels exploring possibility of changing format of single telethon

Ambassador of Denmark: Russia's attack will only strengthen our resolve to support Ukraine's fight for freedom

SBU blocks webcams that ‘flashed’ operation of air defense during missile attack on Kyiv on Jan 2

AD
AD
AD
AD