Large car dealerships in Kyiv suffer from morning enemy attack

Large car dealerships suffered in the extensive Russian attack on the city of Kyiv on Tuesday, in particular, the official dealership of the Citroen "38 RA" car brand in Podil received significant damage, the press service of the Stellantis representative office told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The car showroom suffered damage to its facade, roof, and broken windows... This is a large car center, opened in 2020 and meeting all brand standards. It is designed to display seven cars in the showroom. But there are no plans to close the center, it will be restored," the press service said.

The car showroom is one of four official dealership centers in Kyiv of the Citroen car brand.

In addition, judging by the Radio Liberty video published on Telegram, the car dealership of Atlant Motors Energy, located on the same street, one of the largest suppliers of electric vehicles from China to Ukraine (brands Volkswagen, Honda, Toyota, Audi, Nissan, KIA, Mercedes-Benz, ZEEKR, BYD, Polestar) was damaged. The salon's façade was also significantly damaged and large windows were broken.

According to information on the company's website, in Ukraine it has three sales and service points - in Kyiv, Kyiv region and Kharkiv.