France utterly condemns Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, to continue providing Ukraine with aid to its needs – MFA

France utterly condemns the massive wave of Russian missile and drone strikes against Ukraine that left at least twelve dead and 76 injured in Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Dnipro, Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa regions, the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France has said in a statement.

"In launching more than 110 missiles and dozens of drones across Ukraine, as it has done almost daily over the past several months, Russia is continuing its strategy of terror aimed at destroying Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, in order to weaken the resilience of the Ukrainian people during the second winter of the conflict," it said.

France will continue to work closely with its partners to provide Ukraine with the aid it needs to ensure its legitimate defense. France will also continue its support for the Ukrainian courts and the International Criminal Court to combat impunity for crimes committed by Russia, the ministry said.