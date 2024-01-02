In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, number of casualties increases to 49 – Klitschko

In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, the number of victims of a missile attack has increased to 49 people, of whom 43 were hospitalized, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"The number of victims in a house in Solomiansky district has increased to 49. And two have already died. Some 43 people have been hospitalized. All emergency services are working on the spot," Klitschko said in the Telegram channel.

Earlier it was reported about two dead and 43 wounded.