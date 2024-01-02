Facts

13:18 02.01.2024

In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, number of casualties increases to 49 – Klitschko

1 min read
In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, number of casualties increases to 49 – Klitschko

In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, the number of victims of a missile attack has increased to 49 people, of whom 43 were hospitalized, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"The number of victims in a house in Solomiansky district has increased to 49. And two have already died. Some 43 people have been hospitalized. All emergency services are working on the spot," Klitschko said in the Telegram channel.

Earlier it was reported about two dead and 43 wounded.

Tags: #kyiv #missile_attack

MORE ABOUT

13:41 02.01.2024
Number of casualties as result of strikes in Kharkiv increases to 47 – prosecutor's office

Number of casualties as result of strikes in Kharkiv increases to 47 – prosecutor's office

11:32 02.01.2024
Jan 2 missile attack kills four people, wounds at least 92 – Zelenskyy

Jan 2 missile attack kills four people, wounds at least 92 – Zelenskyy

10:56 02.01.2024
In Kyiv, air defense destroys over 70 missiles, 15 UAVs – administration

In Kyiv, air defense destroys over 70 missiles, 15 UAVs – administration

11:46 01.01.2024
Death toll in Kyiv as result of Russian attack on Dec 29 increases to 28 people

Death toll in Kyiv as result of Russian attack on Dec 29 increases to 28 people

17:02 30.12.2023
Some 159 people injured, 39 people killed as result of massive missile attack on Dec 29 – Zelenskyy

Some 159 people injured, 39 people killed as result of massive missile attack on Dec 29 – Zelenskyy

13:14 30.12.2023
Klitschko announces mourning day in Kyiv on Jan 1

Klitschko announces mourning day in Kyiv on Jan 1

12:44 30.12.2023
Death toll from Russia's Dec 29 missile attack on Kyiv rises to 15 people, debris removal operation continues – Klitschko

Death toll from Russia's Dec 29 missile attack on Kyiv rises to 15 people, debris removal operation continues – Klitschko

11:17 30.12.2023
Death toll from Russia's Dec 29 attack on Kyiv rises to 13 – Klitschko

Death toll from Russia's Dec 29 attack on Kyiv rises to 13 – Klitschko

18:13 29.12.2023
Death toll as result of missile attack in Kyiv increases to eight people – administration

Death toll as result of missile attack in Kyiv increases to eight people – administration

17:22 29.12.2023
Death toll after missile attack on Kyiv rises to seven people – Klitschko

Death toll after missile attack on Kyiv rises to seven people – Klitschko

AD

HOT NEWS

Interfax-Ukraine becomes official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in Ukrainian market

Death toll of morning shelling of Ukraine reaches five, 119 more people injured – Emergency Service

President of European Council: For anybody believing rumors that Russia is interested in peace talks, attack on Ukraine shows Moscow's true intention

Zaluzhny: 10 enemy Kinzhals shot down with help of Patriot is record

Umerov: Russia proves that it won’t stop its aggression until we stop it

LATEST

France utterly condemns Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, to continue providing Ukraine with aid to its needs – MFA

Interfax-Ukraine becomes official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in Ukrainian market

Death toll of morning shelling of Ukraine reaches five, 119 more people injured – Emergency Service

President of European Council: For anybody believing rumors that Russia is interested in peace talks, attack on Ukraine shows Moscow's true intention

Zaluzhny: 10 enemy Kinzhals shot down with help of Patriot is record

Tarnavsky: Enemy reduces number of clashes, intensifies combat aviation operations in Tavria axis

URCS volunteers helping rescuers of Emergency Service, victims of Russian missile attack in Kyiv

Umerov: Russia proves that it won’t stop its aggression until we stop it

President of Lithuania: Ukrainians do wonders with western air defense, but they need more

President of Estonia: Russia's attack a crime against humanity, partners must switch into new gear in support for Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD