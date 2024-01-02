In Kyiv region, two people killed, seven injured as result of shelling – Klymenko

In Fastiv district of Kyiv region, two people were killed as a result of massive enemy shelling, and seven people were also injured in Vyshneve, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said.

"Kyiv region. Boryspil, Bucha, Fastiv districts were damaged. In Fastiv district, a fire in a residential building was extinguished. Two people died. In Vyshneve, five apartment buildings and more than 40 cars were damaged. Seven people were injured," Klymenko said in his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

In the Ukrainian capital, emergency services are extinguishing fires in Obolonsky, Pechersky, Podilsky, Solomiansky, Sviatoshynsky and Desniansky districts.

More than 130 people were evacuated from a multi-storey building in Solomiansky district; rescuers released about 20 people; in total, over 20 were wounded in Kyiv as a result of the attack.