Two enemy missiles shot down, over ten private houses damaged in Khmelnytsky region this morning – local administration

The air defense forces shot down two enemy cruise missiles in Khmelnytsky region during Russia's missile attack this morning, more than ten private houses and a kindergarten were damaged in several communities, Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration has said.

"During this morning's air raid alert, two enemy cruise missiles were shot down in our region. However, more than ten private houses, a kindergarten, a cultural center, a library, and a village headman's office were damaged in several communities of the region," it said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

No casualties were reported in the region.