Number of casualties as result of missile attack on Dnipro rises to 30 people – State Emergency Service

The number of casualties as a result of Russia's missile attack on Dnipro on Friday morning increased to 30 people, rescuers extinguished all fires caused by the strike, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.

"Dnipro. The enemy mounted a massive missile attack on the city this morning. A shopping mall, a maternity hospital, a residential district, and civilian infrastructure buildings were hit. The strikes caused fires and destructions. All of the fires have been extinguished. Six people were killed, 30 people, including one child, were injured," it said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service worked at the attack scenes to help those injured.

Earlier, six killed and 28 injured, including a 18-months-old baby, were reported.