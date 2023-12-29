Facts

20:00 29.12.2023

Number of casualties as result of missile attack on Dnipro rises to 30 people – State Emergency Service

1 min read
Number of casualties as result of missile attack on Dnipro rises to 30 people – State Emergency Service

The number of casualties as a result of Russia's missile attack on Dnipro on Friday morning increased to 30 people, rescuers extinguished all fires caused by the strike, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.

"Dnipro. The enemy mounted a massive missile attack on the city this morning. A shopping mall, a maternity hospital, a residential district, and civilian infrastructure buildings were hit. The strikes caused fires and destructions. All of the fires have been extinguished. Six people were killed, 30 people, including one child, were injured," it said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service worked at the attack scenes to help those injured.

Earlier, six killed and 28 injured, including a 18-months-old baby, were reported.

Tags: #attack #dnipro

MORE ABOUT

20:41 29.12.2023
Ukraine, along with three dozen UN Member States, requests convening of urgent meeting of UN Security Council due to Russian attack – Kuleba

Ukraine, along with three dozen UN Member States, requests convening of urgent meeting of UN Security Council due to Russian attack – Kuleba

20:21 29.12.2023
Two enemy missiles shot down, over ten private houses damaged in Khmelnytsky region this morning – local administration

Two enemy missiles shot down, over ten private houses damaged in Khmelnytsky region this morning – local administration

19:47 29.12.2023
Due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine, 30 people killed, over 160 wounded – Interior Minister

Due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine, 30 people killed, over 160 wounded – Interior Minister

14:58 29.12.2023
Borrell condemns Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

Borrell condemns Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

13:49 29.12.2023
Six killed, 28 injured due to shelling in Dnipro – regional administration

Six killed, 28 injured due to shelling in Dnipro – regional administration

10:59 29.12.2023
As result of Russian attack on Dnipro, five people killed, 22 injured

As result of Russian attack on Dnipro, five people killed, 22 injured

10:06 29.12.2023
Four people killed, about 15 injured due to Russia’s attack on Dnipro – regional administration

Four people killed, about 15 injured due to Russia’s attack on Dnipro – regional administration

10:06 29.12.2023
Two people killed, 10 injured as result of Russia’s attack in Odesa region – regional administration

Two people killed, 10 injured as result of Russia’s attack in Odesa region – regional administration

09:50 29.12.2023
Missile strike on Dnipro kills, injures city residents– mayor

Missile strike on Dnipro kills, injures city residents– mayor

11:32 22.12.2023
Fifteen URCS volunteers work to eliminate consequences of drone attack on Kyiv

Fifteen URCS volunteers work to eliminate consequences of drone attack on Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine, 30 people killed, over 160 wounded – Interior Minister

Zelenskyy visits Avdiivka

British Defence Secretary announces shipment of hundreds of British made air defence missiles to Ukraine

Death toll as result of missile attack in Kyiv increases to eight people – administration

Death toll after missile attack on Kyiv rises to seven people – Klitschko

LATEST

OWNER OF MAJOR ALCOHOL HOLDINGS IN UKRAINE CHERNIAK SUSPECTED OF FINANCING RUSSIA'S ARMED AGGRESSION – SBU

Biden calls on Congress to approve additional funding for Ukraine without any further delay in 2024

Ministry of Health plans to implement over 100 digital projects in 2024

Govt extends construction of water pipelines over destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam until late 2024

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense wins $27 mln intl trial against foreign supplier

Zelenskyy: We hope consensus on Ukraine Facility to be reached on Feb 1

Zelenskyy awards servicemen in Avdiivka

German Foreign Ministry after Russian attack: In 2024 we not to move inch away from Ukraine

Zelenskyy visits Avdiivka

British Defence Secretary announces shipment of hundreds of British made air defence missiles to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD