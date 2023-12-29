British PM: Russia’s attacks on Ukraine's cities show Putin will stop at nothing to achieve his aim of eradicating freedom and democracy, we won’t let him win

Russia's massive attack on Ukraine shows that Russian President Vladimir Putin will stop at nothing to achieve his goal of eradicating freedom and democracy, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

“These widespread attacks on Ukraine's cities show Putin will stop at nothing to achieve his aim of eradicating freedom and democracy. We will not let him win. We must continue to stand with Ukraine – for as long as it takes,” Sunak said on X.