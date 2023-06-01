Zelenskyy, British PM Sunak meet in Moldova

As part of his visit to Moldova to participate in the summit of the European Political Community, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during which he noted, in particular, the need to create an air shield over Ukrainian cities, the presidential press service said.

"The head of state noted that it was the third meeting of the leaders over the past month. He thanked the United Kingdom for its powerful support for Ukraine in the struggle against Russian aggression," the president's website said on Thursday.

"I am grateful to the UK and personally to Mr. Prime Minister for the assistance provided to Ukraine. For the leadership in the creation of tank and aviation coalitions, in particular in readiness to start training Ukrainian pilots," the president of Ukraine said.

Zelenskyy reportedly praised the recent transfer of Storm Shadow long-range missiles to Ukraine. "These are exactly the weapon we need today. They help us win," he said.

In the course of the negotiations, the Head of State informed the Prime Minister about the situation on the frontline. The President emphasized that in recent days, the Russian aggressor has significantly intensified missile terror and drone attacks, which demonstrates the necessity of bolstering the air defense of Ukraine. "To protect our population and civilian infrastructure, it is necessary to create an air shield over Ukrainian cities," Zelenskyy said.

Reportedly, the meeting also raised the issue of Ukraine's expectations from the NATO Summit in Vilnius. The Head of State emphasized that it is important for our country to receive a clear signal about the prospects of membership in the Alliance, which would be another motivational factor for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the entire Ukrainian people.

The interlocutors paid special attention to the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the organization of the Global Peace Summit, the need to further increase pressure on the aggressor state, and preparations for the London International Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine.