Facts

19:36 01.06.2023

Zelenskyy, British PM Sunak meet in Moldova

2 min read

As part of his visit to Moldova to participate in the summit of the European Political Community, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during which he noted, in particular, the need to create an air shield over Ukrainian cities, the presidential press service said.

"The head of state noted that it was the third meeting of the leaders over the past month. He thanked the United Kingdom for its powerful support for Ukraine in the struggle against Russian aggression," the president's website said on Thursday.

"I am grateful to the UK and personally to Mr. Prime Minister for the assistance provided to Ukraine. For the leadership in the creation of tank and aviation coalitions, in particular in readiness to start training Ukrainian pilots," the president of Ukraine said.

Zelenskyy reportedly praised the recent transfer of Storm Shadow long-range missiles to Ukraine. "These are exactly the weapon we need today. They help us win," he said.

In the course of the negotiations, the Head of State informed the Prime Minister about the situation on the frontline. The President emphasized that in recent days, the Russian aggressor has significantly intensified missile terror and drone attacks, which demonstrates the necessity of bolstering the air defense of Ukraine. "To protect our population and civilian infrastructure, it is necessary to create an air shield over Ukrainian cities," Zelenskyy said.

Reportedly, the meeting also raised the issue of Ukraine's expectations from the NATO Summit in Vilnius. The Head of State emphasized that it is important for our country to receive a clear signal about the prospects of membership in the Alliance, which would be another motivational factor for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the entire Ukrainian people.

The interlocutors paid special attention to the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the organization of the Global Peace Summit, the need to further increase pressure on the aggressor state, and preparations for the London International Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine.

Tags: #sunak #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

19:31 01.06.2023
Zelenskyy on death of people failed to get into shelter: It is necessary local authorities start thinking

Zelenskyy on death of people failed to get into shelter: It is necessary local authorities start thinking

19:21 01.06.2023
Ukraine to play one of key roles in solving problem of Transnistria – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to play one of key roles in solving problem of Transnistria – Zelenskyy

19:10 01.06.2023
Zelenskyy: We must get signal for rapprochement with Alliance

Zelenskyy: We must get signal for rapprochement with Alliance

10:46 01.06.2023
Zelenskyy, Sandu discuss infrastructure projects, European integration

Zelenskyy, Sandu discuss infrastructure projects, European integration

10:08 01.06.2023
Zelenskyy arrives at European political summit in Moldova

Zelenskyy arrives at European political summit in Moldova

20:09 31.05.2023
Zelenskyy holds external meeting of Commander-in-Chief’s staff HQ in Odesa

Zelenskyy holds external meeting of Commander-in-Chief’s staff HQ in Odesa

18:54 31.05.2023
Zelenskyy introduces new regional administration head in Odesa

Zelenskyy introduces new regional administration head in Odesa

19:04 30.05.2023
Scholz, speaking with Zelenskyy, condemns regular Russian air attacks, assures of solidarity with Ukraine

Scholz, speaking with Zelenskyy, condemns regular Russian air attacks, assures of solidarity with Ukraine

17:53 30.05.2023
Fighter and tank manufacturer BAE Systems may open production facilities in Ukraine

Fighter and tank manufacturer BAE Systems may open production facilities in Ukraine

17:18 30.05.2023
Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss further strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities, coordinated positions ahead of upcoming intl events

Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss further strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities, coordinated positions ahead of upcoming intl events

AD

HOT NEWS

Embassies of 23 countries in Ukraine demand Russia return Ukrainian children – joint statement

Next Ramstein meeting to discuss creation of Ukrainian Sky Shield coalition – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: NATO is best guarantee of security, as so far no examples of Russia attacking any country from Alliance

The Netherlands in talks to supply additional Patriot systems to Ukraine – Rutte

Zelenskyy on death of people failed to get into shelter: It is necessary local authorities start thinking

LATEST

Embassies of 23 countries in Ukraine demand Russia return Ukrainian children – joint statement

Financial sector greatly improves assessment of its condition in six months, but again concerned about corruption, work of law enforcers

Ukraine heads UNWTO Commission for Europe for first time in history

Metro Ukraine installs defibrillators in all operating trade centers of network

Next Ramstein meeting to discuss creation of Ukrainian Sky Shield coalition – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: NATO is best guarantee of security, as so far no examples of Russia attacking any country from Alliance

The Netherlands in talks to supply additional Patriot systems to Ukraine – Rutte

Several PMs promise delivery of Patriot systems to Ukraine – Polish PM

Govt issues instruction to check bomb shelters all over country, to propose tougher criminal liability in this sphere

In Kharkiv region, two third-year students of Civil Protection University died from explosion of unidentified device, another wounded

AD
AD
AD
AD