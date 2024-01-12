British PM: NATO to be stronger with Ukraine

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak supported Ukraine's course towards NATO membership and said the Alliance would become stronger from this.

Sunak said in his speech at the plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, today's agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain signed a security agreement supports Ukraine's historic choice to join NATO. He said Ukraine has a rightful place in NATO. According to him, the point is not only what benefits NATO will bring to Ukraine, but it's also about how Ukraine will benefit NATO. Ukraine's understanding of modern warfare comes not from a textbook, but from the battlefield, Ukrainian Armed Forces are experienced, innovative and brave. Ukraine belongs to NATO and NATO will be stronger with Ukraine, Sunak assured.

He also said the 2023 Vilnius summit marked important steps for Ukraine on the path to NATO membership and emphasized the need to be even more ambitious at the Washington summit in June of 2024.

The British Prime Minister said Great Britain made a solemn promise to Ukraine, along with 30 other countries, to provide new bilateral security guarantees. Today the UK is the first to deliver on that promise. Sunak said President Zelenskyy and he have signed a new security agreement. If Russia ever invades Ukraine again, the UK will come to Ukraine assistance by providing immediate and ongoing security assistance. The UK will provide modern equipment on land, sea and sky, sanctions against the Russian economy and will work closely with allies on this. The United Kingdom will be with Ukraine from the first to the last moment.