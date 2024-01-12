Facts

20:32 12.01.2024

British PM: NATO to be stronger with Ukraine

2 min read
British PM: NATO to be stronger with Ukraine

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak supported Ukraine's course towards NATO membership and said the Alliance would become stronger from this.

Sunak said in his speech at the plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, today's agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain signed a security agreement supports Ukraine's historic choice to join NATO. He said Ukraine has a rightful place in NATO. According to him, the point is not only what benefits NATO will bring to Ukraine, but it's also about how Ukraine will benefit NATO. Ukraine's understanding of modern warfare comes not from a textbook, but from the battlefield, Ukrainian Armed Forces are experienced, innovative and brave. Ukraine belongs to NATO and NATO will be stronger with Ukraine, Sunak assured.

He also said the 2023 Vilnius summit marked important steps for Ukraine on the path to NATO membership and emphasized the need to be even more ambitious at the Washington summit in June of 2024.

The British Prime Minister said Great Britain made a solemn promise to Ukraine, along with 30 other countries, to provide new bilateral security guarantees. Today the UK is the first to deliver on that promise. Sunak said President Zelenskyy and he have signed a new security agreement. If Russia ever invades Ukraine again, the UK will come to Ukraine assistance by providing immediate and ongoing security assistance. The UK will provide modern equipment on land, sea and sky, sanctions against the Russian economy and will work closely with allies on this. The United Kingdom will be with Ukraine from the first to the last moment.

Tags: #nato #sunak

MORE ABOUT

19:17 12.01.2024
UK, USA night strikes against Yemen's Houthis targeted their sites for launching drones, missiles at merchant ships in Red Sea – Sunak

UK, USA night strikes against Yemen's Houthis targeted their sites for launching drones, missiles at merchant ships in Red Sea – Sunak

10:41 12.01.2024
British PM to visit Kyiv today

British PM to visit Kyiv today

21:03 10.01.2024
Head of Ukrainian mission to NATO Galibarenko on results of Council's extraordinary meeting: Allies understand assistance must be continuous

Head of Ukrainian mission to NATO Galibarenko on results of Council's extraordinary meeting: Allies understand assistance must be continuous

10:45 08.01.2024
FM: Japan to contribute about $37 mln to NATO trust fund for UAV detection systems in Ukraine

FM: Japan to contribute about $37 mln to NATO trust fund for UAV detection systems in Ukraine

11:28 04.01.2024
Stoltenberg convenes meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council on Jan 10 due to massive Russian strikes

Stoltenberg convenes meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council on Jan 10 due to massive Russian strikes

13:46 29.12.2023
British PM: Russia’s attacks on Ukraine's cities show Putin will stop at nothing to achieve his aim of eradicating freedom and democracy, we won’t let him win

British PM: Russia’s attacks on Ukraine's cities show Putin will stop at nothing to achieve his aim of eradicating freedom and democracy, we won’t let him win

10:10 27.12.2023
NATO is foundation of security for Ukraine and Europe – Zelenskyy on meeting on cooperation with NATO

NATO is foundation of security for Ukraine and Europe – Zelenskyy on meeting on cooperation with NATO

15:15 25.12.2023
Iceland joins two coalitions supporting Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Iceland joins two coalitions supporting Ukraine – Defense Ministry

17:10 22.12.2023
Ukraine introduces seven more NATO standards in two months

Ukraine introduces seven more NATO standards in two months

09:58 20.12.2023
Zelenskyy: It’s impossible for part of Ukraine's territory to join NATO

Zelenskyy: It’s impossible for part of Ukraine's territory to join NATO

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy expects decision by US Congress on further support for Ukraine

Pritzker: U.S. private sector interested in working with Ukraine, for investment important to eradicate corruption

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry confirms capturing of four Ukrainians in Somalia

Govt provides UAH 2.5 bln for creation of engineering, technical, fortification facilities – PM

Zelenskyy: Too early to say that Ukraine has comprehensive air defense system

LATEST

USA, Ukraine hold two meetings on security commitments – Ambassador

Zelenskyy expects decision by US Congress on further support for Ukraine

SBI searches district courts of Kyiv in case of misappropriation of funds by owners of Finance and Credit bank

SBU detains on border Kherson ex-official who helped occupiers to deport Ukrainian children

Ministry of Defense conducting audit of all contracts with companies that may be affiliated with Hrynkevych family – Deputy Minister

Pritzker: U.S. private sector interested in working with Ukraine, for investment important to eradicate corruption

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry confirms capturing of four Ukrainians in Somalia

Govt provides UAH 2.5 bln for creation of engineering, technical, fortification facilities – PM

British PM: Aid to Ukraine is investment in collective security of USA, EU, NATO, G7

US position on Ukraine unchanged, Biden administration continues to support Ukrainians – Pritzker

AD
AD
AD
AD