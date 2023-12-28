Facts

20:56 28.12.2023

AFU attack 19 places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

Over the past day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has attacked 17 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers, as well as two enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Thursday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, units of the Ukrainian missile forces, in turn, over the past day, defeated two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, four enemy artillery means and two ammunition depots of the occupiers.

11:17 27.12.2023
Since start of full–scale war, Russia carries out 465 chemical attacks, 81 of them in December – AFU General Staff

20:49 26.12.2023
AFU General Staff: Aviation of defense forces carry out 17 strikes on enemy personnel, equipment over day

14:21 26.12.2023
AFU General Staff denies info on death of 108 Ukrainian soldiers near Avdiivka

15:09 25.12.2023
General Staff confirms destruction of two enemy Su-34, Su-30 bombers

21:35 19.12.2023
AFU General Staff: Defense Forces carry out eight strikes on enemy personnel during day, hit control center, four ammunition depots

20:32 18.12.2023
AFU repulse 17 enemy attacks in Bakhmut direction, 22 in Avdiyivka direction – AFU General Staff

12:36 15.12.2023
Defense forces destroy 1,090 occupiers over day – General Staff

20:29 14.12.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out two strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

19:59 12.12.2023
Ukrainian aviation strikes a blow at area of concentration of Russian personnel

20:03 11.12.2023
AFU attack four places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

