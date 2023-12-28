AFU attack 19 places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

Over the past day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has attacked 17 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers, as well as two enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Thursday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, units of the Ukrainian missile forces, in turn, over the past day, defeated two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, four enemy artillery means and two ammunition depots of the occupiers.