Russian occupiers kill three Ukrainian POWs – Ukrainian Air Assault Forces

Russian occupiers once again deliberately violated the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War, according to the press service of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Unidentified persons from among Russian military personnel or other military formations of the aggressor state, acting deliberately, in violation of the laws and customs of war, while being on the combat line in one of the districts of Zaporizhia region, in violation of Article 3 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War from 08/12/1949, as well as other norms of international humanitarian law, deliberately killed people protected in the conditions of an armed conflict. Namely, three servicemen of the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who were out of action as a result of being captured (hors de combat) after receiving wounds and concussions of varying degrees of severity," they said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

This criminal offense is included in the unified register of pre-trial investigations, and the case materials will be transferred to the International Criminal Court.

"Sooner or later, war criminals from the Russian Federation will be brough to justice for their atrocities before the international criminal tribunal," they said.

The deceased soldiers were evacuated from the battlefield.