Facts

20:09 28.12.2023

Russian occupiers kill three Ukrainian POWs – Ukrainian Air Assault Forces

2 min read

Russian occupiers once again deliberately violated the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War, according to the press service of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Unidentified persons from among Russian military personnel or other military formations of the aggressor state, acting deliberately, in violation of the laws and customs of war, while being on the combat line in one of the districts of Zaporizhia region, in violation of Article 3 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War from 08/12/1949, as well as other norms of international humanitarian law, deliberately killed people protected in the conditions of an armed conflict. Namely, three servicemen of the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who were out of action as a result of being captured (hors de combat) after receiving wounds and concussions of varying degrees of severity," they said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

This criminal offense is included in the unified register of pre-trial investigations, and the case materials will be transferred to the International Criminal Court.

"Sooner or later, war criminals from the Russian Federation will be brough to justice for their atrocities before the international criminal tribunal," they said.

The deceased soldiers were evacuated from the battlefield.

Tags: #russia #convention #geneva

MORE ABOUT

16:38 27.12.2023
IT Army attacks largest ERP system in Russia, stops its operation

IT Army attacks largest ERP system in Russia, stops its operation

18:36 26.12.2023
Culture Ministry adds two Russians to list of persons threatening national security in 2023

Culture Ministry adds two Russians to list of persons threatening national security in 2023

20:40 22.12.2023
Danilov on downed Russian Su-34s: Hunt for them been going on for long time

Danilov on downed Russian Su-34s: Hunt for them been going on for long time

19:18 22.12.2023
Biden gives Treasury additional tools for limiting import of certain Russian goods including diamonds

Biden gives Treasury additional tools for limiting import of certain Russian goods including diamonds

21:20 19.12.2023
Finalized document on Peace Formula to be handed over to Russia – Zelenskyy

Finalized document on Peace Formula to be handed over to Russia – Zelenskyy

14:29 15.12.2023
Kuleba: Danube Commission decides to terminate Russia's membership

Kuleba: Danube Commission decides to terminate Russia's membership

19:37 14.12.2023
Finland to close border with Russia again

Finland to close border with Russia again

20:50 12.12.2023
Ivan Tavrin and affiliated companies added to U.S. sanctions list

Ivan Tavrin and affiliated companies added to U.S. sanctions list

20:48 08.12.2023
Coalition of Countries for Return of Ukrainian Children may become arbitrator instead of UN

Coalition of Countries for Return of Ukrainian Children may become arbitrator instead of UN

20:51 07.12.2023
EU again calls on China not to supply military products to Russia, not to help Moscow circumvent sanctions - European Council head

EU again calls on China not to supply military products to Russia, not to help Moscow circumvent sanctions - European Council head

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy signs law on expanding list of persons entitled to receive one-time monetary assistance

Russians shelling village in Zaporizhia region: Two people killed, three injured

Stefanchuk names priorities in Rada work for 2024: Ensuring mobilization processes, European integration, Ukraine-NATO rapprochement

Civilian ship heading to load grain blown up by enemy mine in Black Sea, two sailors wounded

Air force eliminates seven out of eight enemy suicide bombers attacked Ukraine's three regions

LATEST

Zelenskyy signs law on improving judicial career procedures

Germany expects EU to pass next Ukraine support package even if Hungary continues to block it – MFA

AFU attack 19 places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

Zelenskyy discusses Peace Formula with Pope Francis

Zelenskyy holds phone conference on domestic situation, frontline

Zelenskyy signs law on expanding list of persons entitled to receive one-time monetary assistance

Some 2,691 sq km of mined territories in Ukraine surveyed over year - Deputy Minister of Defense

SBU neutralizes more than 60 drug gangs since start of full-scale invasion

More than 100,000 Ukrainians move from Donetsk region since August 2022 as part of mandatory evacuation –Reintegration Ministry

Yermak, Szijjarto discuss future meeting of Zelenskyy-Orban

AD
AD
AD
AD