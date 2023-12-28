Ukraine plans to begin mass production of 155mm shells next year – Kamyshin

Ukraine intends to begin mass production of 155mm shells with the support of partners next year, Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin has said.

"If we talk about NATO-caliber artillery, I can say that globally the world has not even doubled in size this year. If we are talking specifically about 155mm, we began to develop 155mm shells. We have research samples with which we are currently undergoing tests. And we plan to begin their mass production next year," Kamyshin said at a press conference.

"But in this caliber we depend on our partners, we depend on the supply of scarce gunpowder, because Ukraine has never produced such gunpowder... And we are ready to begin mass production, because we have already mastered some of the elements," the minister added.