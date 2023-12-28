USA provides $250 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon

The United States has provided Ukraine with a security assistance package of $250 million, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) reported on its website.

"This announcement is the Biden Administration's fifty-fourth tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021," the Department said.

The new package includes additional air defense capabilities, artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and other equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia's war of aggression.

The capabilities in this package include: