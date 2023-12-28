Facts

09:16 28.12.2023

USA provides $250 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon

1 min read
The United States has provided Ukraine with a security assistance package of $250 million, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) reported on its website.

"This announcement is the Biden Administration's fifty-fourth tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021," the Department said.

The new package includes additional air defense capabilities, artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and other equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia's war of aggression.

The capabilities in this package include:

  • Additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS);
  • Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;
  • Air defense system components;
  • Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
  • 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;
  • Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;
  • Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;
  • More than 15 million rounds of small arms ammunition;
  • Demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing;
  • Spare parts, medical equipment, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.
