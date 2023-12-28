USA provides $250 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon
The United States has provided Ukraine with a security assistance package of $250 million, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) reported on its website.
"This announcement is the Biden Administration's fifty-fourth tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021," the Department said.
The new package includes additional air defense capabilities, artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and other equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia's war of aggression.
The capabilities in this package include:
- Additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS);
- Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;
- Air defense system components;
- Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
- 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;
- Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;
- Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;
- More than 15 million rounds of small arms ammunition;
- Demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing;
- Spare parts, medical equipment, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.