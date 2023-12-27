Ukraine has over five mass-produced analogues of Shahed-131, one of Shahed-136 – Kamyshin

Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin announced the serial production in Ukraine of analogues of the Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

"When we talk about what is called Ukrainian 'Shahed.' We have more than five mass-produced analogues of Shahed-131. And there is one type that is analogous to Shahed-136. In this regard, you can choose any of the positions, all this is mass production," Kamyshin said at a press conference on Wednesday.