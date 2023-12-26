Facts

20:49 26.12.2023

AFU General Staff: Aviation of defense forces carry out 17 strikes on enemy personnel, equipment over day

1 min read
AFU General Staff: Aviation of defense forces carry out 17 strikes on enemy personnel, equipment over day

The aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 17 strikes on the locations of Russian manpower and equipment during the day, tactical aircraft successfully attacked the landing ship of the Black Sea Fleet Novocherkassk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the situation as of 18:00 of Tuesday.

"During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces attacked 17 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as five anti-aircraft missile complexes of the occupiers," the General Staff said in a Facebook message.

Air defense reportedly destroyed two X-59 guided aircraft missiles and one reconnaissance UAV. "The tactical aircraft of our Air Forces successfully attacked the large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Novocherkassk," the message says.

It is reported that units of the missile forces hit the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one control point, an artillery system and three other important enemy targets during the day.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

14:21 26.12.2023
AFU General Staff denies info on death of 108 Ukrainian soldiers near Avdiivka

AFU General Staff denies info on death of 108 Ukrainian soldiers near Avdiivka

15:09 25.12.2023
General Staff confirms destruction of two enemy Su-34, Su-30 bombers

General Staff confirms destruction of two enemy Su-34, Su-30 bombers

21:35 19.12.2023
AFU General Staff: Defense Forces carry out eight strikes on enemy personnel during day, hit control center, four ammunition depots

AFU General Staff: Defense Forces carry out eight strikes on enemy personnel during day, hit control center, four ammunition depots

20:32 18.12.2023
AFU repulse 17 enemy attacks in Bakhmut direction, 22 in Avdiyivka direction – AFU General Staff

AFU repulse 17 enemy attacks in Bakhmut direction, 22 in Avdiyivka direction – AFU General Staff

12:36 15.12.2023
Defense forces destroy 1,090 occupiers over day – General Staff

Defense forces destroy 1,090 occupiers over day – General Staff

20:29 14.12.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out two strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation carries out two strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

19:59 12.12.2023
Ukrainian aviation strikes a blow at area of concentration of Russian personnel

Ukrainian aviation strikes a blow at area of concentration of Russian personnel

20:03 11.12.2023
AFU attack four places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

AFU attack four places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

20:46 08.12.2023
Near Avdiyivka, Russians trying to break through AFU’s defense: 32 attacks recorded

Near Avdiyivka, Russians trying to break through AFU’s defense: 32 attacks recorded

19:06 05.12.2023
Defense forces eliminate 1,030 occupiers over day - General Staff

Defense forces eliminate 1,030 occupiers over day - General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Zaluzhny: Our troops still in northern part of Maryinka, but this settlement no longer exists

Zaluzhny: I can assure you that 2024 will be different, we’re doing everything for this

AFU Commander-in-Chief says he is dissatisfied with work of Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, but mobilization tasks will be completed

Zaluzhny comments on proposal for rotations at front every six months

Zaluzhny: We need shells, weapons, people, the rest carried out by relevant authorities

LATEST

Ukrainian Red Cross joins project of Social Policy Ministry on social adaptation of veterans

Zelenskyy talks to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Zaluzhny: Our troops still in northern part of Maryinka, but this settlement no longer exists

Zaluzhny: I can assure you that 2024 will be different, we’re doing everything for this

AFU Commander-in-Chief says he is dissatisfied with work of Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, but mobilization tasks will be completed

Zaluzhny comments on proposal for rotations at front every six months

Culture Ministry adds two Russians to list of persons threatening national security in 2023

Zaluzhny about demobilization after 36 months of service: We hope there won't be escalation at front, we'll have someone to replace

SBU uses Sea Baby, Mamay sea drones for special operations in Black Sea

Zaluzhny: We need shells, weapons, people, the rest carried out by relevant authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD