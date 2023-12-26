AFU General Staff: Aviation of defense forces carry out 17 strikes on enemy personnel, equipment over day

The aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 17 strikes on the locations of Russian manpower and equipment during the day, tactical aircraft successfully attacked the landing ship of the Black Sea Fleet Novocherkassk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the situation as of 18:00 of Tuesday.

"During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces attacked 17 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as five anti-aircraft missile complexes of the occupiers," the General Staff said in a Facebook message.

Air defense reportedly destroyed two X-59 guided aircraft missiles and one reconnaissance UAV. "The tactical aircraft of our Air Forces successfully attacked the large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Novocherkassk," the message says.

It is reported that units of the missile forces hit the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one control point, an artillery system and three other important enemy targets during the day.