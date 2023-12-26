Zaluzhny: We need shells, weapons, people, the rest carried out by relevant authorities

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhny, has said that the military command on an ongoing basis generates requests for shells, weapons and human resources, all the rest is carried out by the relevant authorities that have the authority to do so.

On the air of the telethon, Zaluzhny explained that the Armed Forces of Ukraine form requests for ammunition, military equipment, requests for people, that is, “we are forming requests for a resource, including planning for the next year and showing approximate figures that are necessary to complete tasks next year.”

“We submit all these proposals to the Ministry of Defense, as for the subject of a legislative initiative, which further decides how to meet these needs. Or by forming some kind of legislative initiatives, concluding contracts, etc. Therefore, our position is quite simple: we need shells, we need weapons, we need people. Everything else is carried out by the relevant authorities that have the authority to do so,” he said.

Speaking about the new draft law on mobilization, Zaluzhny explained that the Armed Forces or the General Staff cannot create motions and bills, since they are not endowed with the right of legislative initiative.

“The Armed Forces or the General Staff have not made any motions or bills to the Cabinet of Ministers, and they cannot do so, since the Armed Forces and the General Staff are deprived of such a function as a legislative initiative. Therefore, the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not submit any documents to the Cabinet of Ministers, and accordingly, they did not submit any bills. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine worked directly with the subject of the legislative initiative - the Ministry of Defense, which forms the state policy in the field of defense,” Zaluzhny said.

He noted that specialists of the Armed Forces of Ukraine worked in the working group, which was monitored, first of all, so that the mechanisms used in military administration were not violated.

“So that certain points that could interfere with the activities of the military command are not adopted at the legislative level. And we worked in such a working group, together with the Ministry of Defense. And accordingly, I understand that the Ministry of Defense probably submitted these legislative initiatives directly to the Cabinet of Ministers,” Zaluzhny said.