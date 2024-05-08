Facts

16:26 08.05.2024

Honorary Citizen of Kyiv title awarded to Valeriy Zaluzhny, Lina Kostenko – Klitschko

The Kyiv City Council has decided to award the title of Honorary Citizen of Kyiv to ex-commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhny and poetess Lina Kostenko, Mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said.

"Today, by the decision of the Kyiv City Council, the capital expressed its respect and awarded the title of Honorary Citizen of Kyiv to two people who are real moral authorities for Kyiv residents and Ukrainians - Lina Kostenko and Valeriy Zaluzhny. Lina Vasylyivna has been embodying the indestructibility, free and talented soul of Ukrainians for many years. The spirit of freedom and courage," Klitschko wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He noted that Kyiv distinguished Zaluzhny for his personal merits during the defense of the capital and in the protection of state sovereignty and freedom of Ukraine.

"I was very pleased to present the awards to Lina Kostenko and Valeriy Zaluzhny at Lina Vasylyivna's house," Klitschko added.

Tags: #klitschko #zaluzhny #kostenko

