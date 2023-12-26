Facts

14:54 26.12.2023

Southern Defense Forces: Over 330 guided bombs dropped by enemy from tactical aircraft in Dec

1 min read
Southern Defense Forces: Over 330 guided bombs dropped by enemy from tactical aircraft in Dec

In December, more than 330 guided bombs were dropped by the enemy from tactical aircraftt; their use has not been recorded since December 22, Head of the press center of the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk said.

"The work on aviation in our area of ​​responsibility was essential and indicative, because we remember: the enemy very powerfully used tactical aviation, using in the direction of the combat line with the dropping of guided bombs. Both on the populated areas of the right bank, and later on the bridgehead of the left bank. In general, we can say that there were more than 330 guided bombs in December alone, which were dropped from tactical aircraft," Humeniuk said at a briefing in Odesa on Tuesday.

She said after December 22, when two planes were destroyed in Kherson direction, "the enemy seriously thought about what to do and how to counteract."

"Since December 22, we have not recorded a single launch of guided bombs in our area of ​​responsibility. Not only on dry land, but also in the Black Sea," Humeniuk said.

