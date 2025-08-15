Defense forces stop 105 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 105 combat clashes have occurred on the front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"A total of 105 combat clashes have occurred to date. Today, the terrorist state carried out 60 air strikes, dropping 110 guided bombs," the message reads.

In addition, the invaders used 1,673 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 3,692 attacks on positions of our troops and populated areas.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to contain the onslaught of the occupation forces, the General Staff noted.