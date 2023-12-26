British Defense Secretary: Over past four months 20% of Russia's Black Sea Fleet been destroyed

Strikes on the Russian fleet in the Black Sea show that those who believe that there is a stalemate in the war in Ukraine are mistaken, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has said.

"They haven't noticed that over the past four months 20% of Russia's Black Sea Fleet has been destroyed. Russia's dominance in the Black Sea is now challenged and the new UK and Norway led Maritime Capability Coalition is helping Ukraine to ensure Ukraine will win at sea," Shapps said on X.