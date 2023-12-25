Facts

15:09 25.12.2023

General Staff confirms destruction of two enemy Su-34, Su-30 bombers

1 min read
General Staff confirms destruction of two enemy Su-34, Su-30 bombers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of two enemy Su-34 and Su-30 bombers.

"The forces and means of the air defense of Ukraine destroyed two Su-34 and Su-30 fighter-bombers," the message says as of 7:00 on Monday.

In addition, over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces has attacked 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, ammunition and anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy.

Units of the missile forces hit two artillery facilities and an enemy control point.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

21:35 19.12.2023
AFU General Staff: Defense Forces carry out eight strikes on enemy personnel during day, hit control center, four ammunition depots

AFU General Staff: Defense Forces carry out eight strikes on enemy personnel during day, hit control center, four ammunition depots

20:32 18.12.2023
AFU repulse 17 enemy attacks in Bakhmut direction, 22 in Avdiyivka direction – AFU General Staff

AFU repulse 17 enemy attacks in Bakhmut direction, 22 in Avdiyivka direction – AFU General Staff

12:36 15.12.2023
Defense forces destroy 1,090 occupiers over day – General Staff

Defense forces destroy 1,090 occupiers over day – General Staff

20:29 14.12.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out two strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation carries out two strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

19:59 12.12.2023
Ukrainian aviation strikes a blow at area of concentration of Russian personnel

Ukrainian aviation strikes a blow at area of concentration of Russian personnel

20:03 11.12.2023
AFU attack four places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

AFU attack four places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

20:46 08.12.2023
Near Avdiyivka, Russians trying to break through AFU’s defense: 32 attacks recorded

Near Avdiyivka, Russians trying to break through AFU’s defense: 32 attacks recorded

19:06 05.12.2023
Defense forces eliminate 1,030 occupiers over day - General Staff

Defense forces eliminate 1,030 occupiers over day - General Staff

20:34 04.12.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out 10 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel

Ukrainian aviation carries out 10 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel

11:40 02.12.2023
Defense forces liquidate 1,070 invaders over day, total enemy losses exceed 331,000 servicemen – General Staff

Defense forces liquidate 1,070 invaders over day, total enemy losses exceed 331,000 servicemen – General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Downed Russian planes create right mood for Christmas – Zelenskyy

New intl artillery coalition to support Ukraine to start working in Paris – Defense Ministry

We’s ll talk with Orban about wide range of our relations – Zhovkva

Zhovkva confident in financial support of Ukraine from EU

Ukraine, Poland agree on action plan to unblock border

LATEST

Kyiv region buys 500 FPV drones for 72nd mechanized brigade named after Black Zaporozhians

Umerov: Our goal to provide AFU with maximum number of drones

Downed Russian planes create right mood for Christmas – Zelenskyy

New intl artillery coalition to support Ukraine to start working in Paris – Defense Ministry

Iceland joins two coalitions supporting Ukraine – Defense Ministry

About 4,000 foster children remain in occupied territory or deported to Russian territory – Reintegration Ministry

We’s ll talk with Orban about wide range of our relations – Zhovkva

Zhovkva confident in financial support of Ukraine from EU

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet maintains limited naval presence in Sevastopol, chemical weapons used against AFU

Another Russian Su-34 eliminated – Air Force

AD
AD
AD
AD