General Staff confirms destruction of two enemy Su-34, Su-30 bombers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of two enemy Su-34 and Su-30 bombers.

"The forces and means of the air defense of Ukraine destroyed two Su-34 and Su-30 fighter-bombers," the message says as of 7:00 on Monday.

In addition, over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces has attacked 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, ammunition and anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy.

Units of the missile forces hit two artillery facilities and an enemy control point.