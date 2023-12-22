Facts

20:22 22.12.2023

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Defense Ministry: We're preparing decisions on issues of motivation, determining service periods, replenishment of Defense Forces

1 min read
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Defense Ministry: We're preparing decisions on issues of motivation, determining service periods, replenishment of Defense Forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on Friday with Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and his team on issues of motivation, determination of service periods and replenishment of the Defense Forces.

"I held a meeting with the Defense Minister and his team. We are preparing a solution to the issues raised by our units, combat brigades. Issues about motivation, definitions of service terms, replenishment of the Defense Forces, which rely on people, and people are spirit, spirit and weapons. We must provide both components. Thanks to everyone who helps, works and fights," he said in a video address.

Tags: #president #meeting #ministry_of_defense

MORE ABOUT

20:40 21.12.2023
Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

20:38 21.12.2023
Zelenskyy expresses condolences to families of those killed in Prague university shooting

Zelenskyy expresses condolences to families of those killed in Prague university shooting

20:34 21.12.2023
Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

19:39 21.12.2023
Zelenskyy discusses with Guterres proposals to ensure safety of civil navigation in Black Sea

Zelenskyy discusses with Guterres proposals to ensure safety of civil navigation in Black Sea

19:03 21.12.2023
Zelenskyy hosts Japanese Ambassador, thanks him for support of Japanese people, govt

Zelenskyy hosts Japanese Ambassador, thanks him for support of Japanese people, govt

08:05 20.12.2023
Russian army didn’t achieve any victory in 2023 – Zelenskyy

Russian army didn’t achieve any victory in 2023 – Zelenskyy

08:03 20.12.2023
Military propose to draft 450,000-500,000 people into army

Military propose to draft 450,000-500,000 people into army

08:01 20.12.2023
We’re trying to arrange meeting with Orban – Zelenskyy

We’re trying to arrange meeting with Orban – Zelenskyy

07:50 20.12.2023
Prisoner exchange track slows down for specific reasons in Russia – Zelenskyy

Prisoner exchange track slows down for specific reasons in Russia – Zelenskyy

21:53 19.12.2023
Prisoner exchange track slows down for specific reasons in Russia – Zelenskyy

Prisoner exchange track slows down for specific reasons in Russia – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Poland, Ukraine have serious opportunities in joint defense production

Zelenskyy, Polish newly appointed FM discuss further cooperation in defense sector

Biden signs executive order authorizing sanctions on banks facilitating Russian military industry

Ihnat on downed Russian Su-34: It's one of newest aircraft

Rutte: Dutch govt decides to prepare for 18 F-16 fighter jets delivery to Ukraine

LATEST

Danilov on downed Russian Su-34s: Hunt for them been going on for long time

Zelenskyy: Poland, Ukraine have serious opportunities in joint defense production

Japan to be able to export several dozen Patriot missiles to USA for Ukraine

Police initiate over 105,000 cases of war crimes by Russia – Interior Minister

Ukraine, Moldova to receive funding for transport infrastructure under EC agreement

PM calls on diplomats in 2024, among other things, to work to attract assistance for humanitarian demining, fortifications

Biden gives Treasury additional tools for limiting import of certain Russian goods including diamonds

Ukraine Community Recovery Fund to allocate $4.6 mln to support Sumy region

Zelenskyy, Polish newly appointed FM discuss further cooperation in defense sector

Zelenskyy, Polish newly appointed FM discuss further cooperation in defense sector

AD
AD
AD
AD