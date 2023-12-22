Zelenskyy holds meeting with Defense Ministry: We're preparing decisions on issues of motivation, determining service periods, replenishment of Defense Forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on Friday with Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and his team on issues of motivation, determination of service periods and replenishment of the Defense Forces.

"I held a meeting with the Defense Minister and his team. We are preparing a solution to the issues raised by our units, combat brigades. Issues about motivation, definitions of service terms, replenishment of the Defense Forces, which rely on people, and people are spirit, spirit and weapons. We must provide both components. Thanks to everyone who helps, works and fights," he said in a video address.