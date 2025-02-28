IT Coalition transfers equipment worth EUR 7.5 mln to Ukraine – Ministry of Defense

IT Coalition transfers equipment worth EUR 7.5 million to Ukraine: the Netherlands and Luxembourg financed the supply of server and network equipment, charging stations, communication equipment and information display panels, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported.

"The IT Coalition transferred equipment worth EUR7.5 million to Ukraine. The supply was financed by the Netherlands and Luxembourg," it said in its telegram message on Friday.

The assistance is aimed at improving the digital infrastructure and ensuring stable communications for the Ukrainian military. This time, the partners transferred server and network equipment for data centers, charging stations, communication equipment and information display panels to the Ministry of Defense.