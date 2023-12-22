Police initiate over 105,000 cases of war crimes by Russia – Interior Minister

Police have initiated more than 105,000 criminal proceedings for war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, most of them have been transferred for investigation to the SBU, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"To date, police have initiated more than 105,000 criminal proceedings on such facts. More than 90,000 of them are violations of the laws and customs of war. The vast majority of proceedings have been transferred under the jurisdiction of the SBU," the minister said on Friday in the Telegram channel.

At the same time, as the Interior Minister said, some major cases of war crimes – such as the atrocities of the occupiers against civilians in Bucha and Irpin – are being investigated by police investigators.

"We have created and are constantly filling the special information database 'War Criminal.' Currently, about 250,000 criminals of the Russian army, representatives of illegal armed groups and collaborators are already registered," Klymenko said.

According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs actively cooperates with foreign colleagues and shares information through Europol and Interpol channels.

"Every day we do everything possible to ensure that Russia is held accountable. So that not a single occupier escapes justice," he said.