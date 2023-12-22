Facts

19:47 22.12.2023

Police initiate over 105,000 cases of war crimes by Russia – Interior Minister

1 min read
Police initiate over 105,000 cases of war crimes by Russia – Interior Minister

Police have initiated more than 105,000 criminal proceedings for war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, most of them have been transferred for investigation to the SBU, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"To date, police have initiated more than 105,000 criminal proceedings on such facts. More than 90,000 of them are violations of the laws and customs of war. The vast majority of proceedings have been transferred under the jurisdiction of the SBU," the minister said on Friday in the Telegram channel.

At the same time, as the Interior Minister said, some major cases of war crimes – such as the atrocities of the occupiers against civilians in Bucha and Irpin – are being investigated by police investigators.

"We have created and are constantly filling the special information database 'War Criminal.' Currently, about 250,000 criminals of the Russian army, representatives of illegal armed groups and collaborators are already registered," Klymenko said.

According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs actively cooperates with foreign colleagues and shares information through Europol and Interpol channels.

"Every day we do everything possible to ensure that Russia is held accountable. So that not a single occupier escapes justice," he said.

 

Tags: #klymenko #crimes #figures

MORE ABOUT

12:53 12.12.2023
Interior Minister: Due to failure in Kyivstar operator's work, Ukrainians can turn to police, national guardsmen, border guards for help

Interior Minister: Due to failure in Kyivstar operator's work, Ukrainians can turn to police, national guardsmen, border guards for help

11:07 01.12.2023
Klymenko briefs G7 Ambassadors on number of Russian war crimes over 11 months

Klymenko briefs G7 Ambassadors on number of Russian war crimes over 11 months

20:45 29.11.2023
Fourteen countries will help Ukraine identify war criminals through collection, analysis of open source intelligence

Fourteen countries will help Ukraine identify war criminals through collection, analysis of open source intelligence

20:39 20.11.2023
Ukraine has evidence of 109,000 war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine – media

Ukraine has evidence of 109,000 war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine – media

16:58 20.10.2023
Prosecutor General: Ukraine first in history to investigate environmental crimes as war crimes

Prosecutor General: Ukraine first in history to investigate environmental crimes as war crimes

16:56 11.10.2023
Interior Minister: more than 44,000 ha of farmland need priority demining

Interior Minister: more than 44,000 ha of farmland need priority demining

20:20 08.09.2023
Judicial practice on war crimes, recovery of damages from aggressor state is being formed in Ukraine – lawyers

Judicial practice on war crimes, recovery of damages from aggressor state is being formed in Ukraine – lawyers

19:06 30.08.2023
Interior Minister on incident in Dnipro: If citizens want to live in state of law, they must comply with law

Interior Minister on incident in Dnipro: If citizens want to live in state of law, they must comply with law

20:26 24.08.2023
Rada settles terms of investigation of war crimes

Rada settles terms of investigation of war crimes

14:24 13.06.2023
France sends two teams of investigators, forensic experts to Ukraine to help investigate environmental crimes - MFA

France sends two teams of investigators, forensic experts to Ukraine to help investigate environmental crimes - MFA

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Poland, Ukraine have serious opportunities in joint defense production

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Defense Ministry: We're preparing decisions on issues of motivation, determining service periods, replenishment of Defense Forces

Zelenskyy, Polish newly appointed FM discuss further cooperation in defense sector

Biden signs executive order authorizing sanctions on banks facilitating Russian military industry

Ihnat on downed Russian Su-34: It's one of newest aircraft

LATEST

Danilov on downed Russian Su-34s: Hunt for them been going on for long time

Zelenskyy: Poland, Ukraine have serious opportunities in joint defense production

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Defense Ministry: We're preparing decisions on issues of motivation, determining service periods, replenishment of Defense Forces

Japan to be able to export several dozen Patriot missiles to USA for Ukraine

Ukraine, Moldova to receive funding for transport infrastructure under EC agreement

PM calls on diplomats in 2024, among other things, to work to attract assistance for humanitarian demining, fortifications

Biden gives Treasury additional tools for limiting import of certain Russian goods including diamonds

Ukraine Community Recovery Fund to allocate $4.6 mln to support Sumy region

Zelenskyy, Polish newly appointed FM discuss further cooperation in defense sector

Zelenskyy, Polish newly appointed FM discuss further cooperation in defense sector

AD
AD
AD
AD