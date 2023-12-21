Stefanishyna announces full audit of defense procurement system by mid-2024

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna has announced a full audit of the defense procurement system until the middle of 2024.

"By the middle of 2024, we will have a full audit of the defense procurement system, and there will be a plan to transfer it to the NATO standard. It will be clear how the state system will be organized," Stefanishyna said during the annual event of the NV ezine in Kyiv on Thursday.