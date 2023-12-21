Facts

19:39 21.12.2023

Zelenskyy discusses with Guterres proposals to ensure safety of civil navigation in Black Sea

Zelenskyy discusses with Guterres proposals to ensure safety of civil navigation in Black Sea

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday.

"I have had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. We discussed proposals to ensure the safety of civil navigation in the Black Sea," the President wrote on his Telegram.

He also stressed that he expects the approval of the UN Humanitarian Response Plan for 2024.

The Head of State invited the representative of the United Nations to the 4th meeting of advisers on the implementation of the Peace Formula and thanked for a separate UN plan for the winter season for Ukraine.

