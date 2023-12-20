Ukraine doesn't send its soldiers to Gaza Strip – MFA

Ukraine did not send its soldiers to the Gaza Strip or any other region of the world, Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Ukraine did not send its soldiers to the Gaza Strip or any other region of the world. The Ukrainian army defends its territory from Russian aggression. Perhaps Arabiya TV is talking about Israeli citizens of Ukrainian or Slavic origin, but they have nothing to do with the Ukrainian state. We hope for early peace in the Middle East," he said on X (Twitter).

Earlier, Al Arabiya TV showed a video with the military, claiming that "Ukrainians are participating in the ranks of the Israeli army during the war in Gaza."