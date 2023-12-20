Facts

18:22 20.12.2023

Ukraine doesn't send its soldiers to Gaza Strip – MFA

1 min read
Ukraine doesn't send its soldiers to Gaza Strip – MFA

Ukraine did not send its soldiers to the Gaza Strip or any other region of the world, Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Ukraine did not send its soldiers to the Gaza Strip or any other region of the world. The Ukrainian army defends its territory from Russian aggression. Perhaps Arabiya TV is talking about Israeli citizens of Ukrainian or Slavic origin, but they have nothing to do with the Ukrainian state. We hope for early peace in the Middle East," he said on X (Twitter).

Earlier, Al Arabiya TV showed a video with the military, claiming that "Ukrainians are participating in the ranks of the Israeli army during the war in Gaza."

 

Tags: #gaza_strip

MORE ABOUT

14:09 09.12.2023
Another 40 Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Gaza Strip

Another 40 Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Gaza Strip

15:21 18.11.2023
APEC summit in USA ended without agreed position on Ukraine, Gaza Strip – media

APEC summit in USA ended without agreed position on Ukraine, Gaza Strip – media

10:26 15.11.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine take out more than 200 people from Gaza Strip, following groups being prepared for evacuation

Zelenskyy: Ukraine take out more than 200 people from Gaza Strip, following groups being prepared for evacuation

10:32 13.11.2023
Some 155 people evacuated from Gaza Strip arrive in Chisinau – Intelligence Agency

Some 155 people evacuated from Gaza Strip arrive in Chisinau – Intelligence Agency

11:10 10.11.2023
Another 160 Ukrainians, nine Moldovan citizens evacuated from Gaza over past day – Zelenskyy

Another 160 Ukrainians, nine Moldovan citizens evacuated from Gaza over past day – Zelenskyy

10:12 10.11.2023
Russia conducting info campaign against Ukrainians in Gaza Strip – Ukrainian Intelligence Agency

Russia conducting info campaign against Ukrainians in Gaza Strip – Ukrainian Intelligence Agency

12:37 09.11.2023
Ukraine receives permission for 329 Ukrainians to leave Gaza Strip – Ambassador

Ukraine receives permission for 329 Ukrainians to leave Gaza Strip – Ambassador

12:34 08.11.2023
Ukraine evacuates 43 citizens of country, 36 citizens of Moldova from Gaza Strip

Ukraine evacuates 43 citizens of country, 36 citizens of Moldova from Gaza Strip

12:21 02.11.2023
Over 300 Ukrainians in Gaza Strip who would like to leave, Hamas preventing them – Israeli Ambassador

Over 300 Ukrainians in Gaza Strip who would like to leave, Hamas preventing them – Israeli Ambassador

11:40 01.11.2023
Ukrainian MFA announces start of preparatory stage of evacuation of Ukrainians from Gaza Strip

Ukrainian MFA announces start of preparatory stage of evacuation of Ukrainians from Gaza Strip

AD

HOT NEWS

CC declares unconstitutional restrictions on rights of those sentenced to life imprisonment to make short-term trips due to death of close relative

Kyivstar restores 100% of services - company president

Number of victims of evening shelling of Kherson increased to nine people – Military Administration

Zelenskyy: It’s impossible for part of Ukraine's territory to join NATO

If I get rid of my team, we will become weaker – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Action dedicated to Ukrainian children abducted by Russia held in New York

Foreign Ministries of Ukraine, 10 other countries create Tallinn mechanism on cybersecurity

Energoatom and Holtec will create JV to organize production complex for localization of equipment for SMRs

White House hopes Congress to approve military aid to Ukraine in early Jan

Over past month, eWork project more than doubles issuance of micro-grants, cuts number of grants for processing

CC declares unconstitutional restrictions on rights of those sentenced to life imprisonment to make short-term trips due to death of close relative

European Commission launches three new initiatives to support Ukrainian researchers, innovators

Kyivstar restores 100% of services - company president

Kamyshin: figure for production of 1 mln Ukrainian drones announced by president in 2024 concerns only FPV drones

Kyivstar eliminates communication problems in west and south of Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD