Facts

13:54 20.12.2023

Number of victims of evening shelling of Kherson increased to nine people – Military Administration

1 min read
In Kherson, the number of victims increased to nine as a result of the evening shelling, said Roman Mrochko, head of Kherson City Military Administration, on the night of December 20.

"During the evening shelling of Kherson by the Russian occupiers, nine people were injured, four of them children (13, 4, 2 and 10 years old). Four injured people - a mother with three children were hospitalized. Their condition is of average severity. They have a concussion and an explosive injury," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Mrochko, five injured people received medical assistance on the spot (one child and four adults). They refused to be hospitalized.

Earlier it was reported about the injured family – a mother with three children.

Tags: #kherson

