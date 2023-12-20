Italy to continue to help Ukraine in 2024 – govt’s decision

On Tuesday, December 19, the Italian government approved a decision that will allow military supplies to Ukraine to continue until the end of 2024, the country's Defense Ministry reported.

As reported in a press release on the official website of the Italian Ministry of Defense, the supplies include not only weapons, but also transport, electric generators and "everything necessary to support military operations in defense of unarmed civilians."

As noted, "the continuation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in an international scenario, aggravated by the Middle East crisis and the war between Israel and Hamas, forces the Meloni government to make a choice in favor of coherence, support and, consequently, expansion of assistance to Ukraine in accordance with international commitments undertaken by Italy in the EU and NATO."

"Italy once again chooses to be on the side of freedom of nations and respect for international law in order to achieve, in accordance with the position taken by NATO and EU allies, a just and lasting peace," said Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, quoted by the press service of the ministry.