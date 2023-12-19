Facts

21:35 19.12.2023

AFU General Staff: Defense Forces carry out eight strikes on enemy personnel during day, hit control center, four ammunition depots

1 min read
AFU General Staff: Defense Forces carry out eight strikes on enemy personnel during day, hit control center, four ammunition depots

Aviation and units of the missile forces of the Defense Forces struck eight areas of concentration of the armed forces of the Russian Federation during the day, hit, in particular, the control center and four ammunition depots, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the situation as of 18:00 on Tuesday.

"During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Facebook message.

According to the General Staff, units of the missile forces "hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a control center, three artillery facilities and four enemy ammunition depots."

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

20:32 18.12.2023
AFU repulse 17 enemy attacks in Bakhmut direction, 22 in Avdiyivka direction – AFU General Staff

AFU repulse 17 enemy attacks in Bakhmut direction, 22 in Avdiyivka direction – AFU General Staff

12:36 15.12.2023
Defense forces destroy 1,090 occupiers over day – General Staff

Defense forces destroy 1,090 occupiers over day – General Staff

20:29 14.12.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out two strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation carries out two strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

19:59 12.12.2023
Ukrainian aviation strikes a blow at area of concentration of Russian personnel

Ukrainian aviation strikes a blow at area of concentration of Russian personnel

20:03 11.12.2023
AFU attack four places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

AFU attack four places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

20:46 08.12.2023
Near Avdiyivka, Russians trying to break through AFU’s defense: 32 attacks recorded

Near Avdiyivka, Russians trying to break through AFU’s defense: 32 attacks recorded

19:06 05.12.2023
Defense forces eliminate 1,030 occupiers over day - General Staff

Defense forces eliminate 1,030 occupiers over day - General Staff

20:34 04.12.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out 10 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel

Ukrainian aviation carries out 10 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel

11:40 02.12.2023
Defense forces liquidate 1,070 invaders over day, total enemy losses exceed 331,000 servicemen – General Staff

Defense forces liquidate 1,070 invaders over day, total enemy losses exceed 331,000 servicemen – General Staff

20:17 30.11.2023
AFU attack 12 places with invaders, their equipment over 24 hours – AFU General Staff

AFU attack 12 places with invaders, their equipment over 24 hours – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Prisoner exchange track slows down for specific reasons in Russia – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy refuses to talk about details of offensive, defensive actions next year

Finalized document on Peace Formula to be handed over to Russia – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy evades question about his attitude to criticism of Zaluzhny by Mariana Bezuhla

Romania helps Ukraine survive during Poland's blockade of food exports

LATEST

Prisoner exchange track slows down for specific reasons in Russia – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy refuses to talk about details of offensive, defensive actions next year

Finalized document on Peace Formula to be handed over to Russia – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy evades question about his attitude to criticism of Zaluzhny by Mariana Bezuhla

Romania helps Ukraine survive during Poland's blockade of food exports

Assistance from USA to come very soon – Zelenskyy

Interactive map of shelters to appear in Diia – PM

Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ministry of Education present Global Innovation Vision with key directions for Ukraine's development

IF USA FOCUSES ON DOMESTIC POLITICS AFTER ELECTIONS, IT WILL HAVE IMPACT ON WAR IN UKRAINE – ZELENSKYY

Zelenskyy doesn’t agree that Ukraine can lose war

AD
AD
AD
AD