AFU General Staff: Defense Forces carry out eight strikes on enemy personnel during day, hit control center, four ammunition depots

Aviation and units of the missile forces of the Defense Forces struck eight areas of concentration of the armed forces of the Russian Federation during the day, hit, in particular, the control center and four ammunition depots, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the situation as of 18:00 on Tuesday.

"During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Facebook message.

According to the General Staff, units of the missile forces "hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a control center, three artillery facilities and four enemy ammunition depots."