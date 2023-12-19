Facts

18:58 19.12.2023

Zelenskyy doesn’t agree that Ukraine can lose war

Zelenskyy doesn’t agree that Ukraine can lose war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not agree that Ukraine can lose the war, stressing that the country was in a more difficult situation.

“No, I don't think so. We were in the most difficult situation, and we were almost completely occupied, at least the central regions of our country,” Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Tuesday, answering a journalist's question whether he did not think that Ukraine could gradually come to losing the war.

