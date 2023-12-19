Zelenskyy doesn’t agree that Ukraine can lose war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not agree that Ukraine can lose the war, stressing that the country was in a more difficult situation.

“No, I don't think so. We were in the most difficult situation, and we were almost completely occupied, at least the central regions of our country,” Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Tuesday, answering a journalist's question whether he did not think that Ukraine could gradually come to losing the war.