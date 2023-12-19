Diia.Engine specialists develops 30 registers, another 40 being developed – minister

Diia.Engine specialists have developed 30 registers during 2023 and plan to develop 40 more, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on the sidelines of the Diia Summit event in Kyiv in Tuesday.

"A digital state is when data runs between registers. At the same time, all the paper documents that we carry from one government agency to another are precisely the absence of a data exchange process," Fedorov said.

According to him, the Diia.Engine platform, based on open source code, allows for the rapid implementation of registers, since different teams can join the development of registers.

"This reduces the price of development, creates competition in the market and frees us from dependence on the contractor," the deputy prime minister said.

According to his information, the staff of Diia.Engine developers consists of 15 teams and has more than 100 specialists, and 22 ministries and central executive authorities are already using Diia.Engine.