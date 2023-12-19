Zelenskyy: Exchange of housing certificates for housing via Diia to start working this week

The service for exchanging housing certificates issued as compensation for housing destroyed due to Russian aggression will start operating in Diia this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The service that we are now launching is the exchange of a certificate in Diia for housing. Now it will work online. This week is the starting week, and then the service will be scaled," the president said at the Diia.Summit in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to him, more than 574,000 reports of damaged property were submitted through Diia. In total, due to Russian aggression, 318,000 apartments and 208,000 houses were damaged or destroyed, and more than a million Ukrainians lost their homes.

Zelenskyy said that this year about UAH 1 billion would be paid to restore damaged property.

As reported, as of December 18, as part of the eRecovery program, 7,457 applications for compensation had been submitted, and 1,432 housing certificates had already been generated for exchange for new housing. The average price of compensation for destroyed housing in Ukraine as a whole is UAH 2 million.