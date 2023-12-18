Facts

20:32 18.12.2023

AFU repulse 17 enemy attacks in Bakhmut direction, 22 in Avdiyivka direction – AFU General Staff

2 min read
During the day, the Ukrainian military repelled 17 attacks by the occupiers in Bakhmut direction, 22 in Avdiivka, a total of 92 military clashes took place at the front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report.

"In Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Klischiyivka and Andriyivka, Donetsk region. In Avdiyivka direction, our defenders repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of Avdiyivka and 13 more attacks near Pivdenne, south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske of Donetsk region," a summary posted on Facebook on Monday evening says.

In addition, the AFU repelled four enemy attacks near Synkivka and east of Petropavlivsk, Kharkiv region in Kupyansk direction, 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Makiyivka, Luhansk region and east of Terniv, Spirne of Donetsk region in Lymany direction, 13 - west of Novopokrivka and Robotyne of Zaporizhia region in Zaporizhia direction.

In turn, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops in Lyman direction, carried out 12 unsuccessful attacks with the support of aviation in Maryinka direction.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy near Novomykhailvka, Donetsk region, and also hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, continue to inflict fire damage on the enemy.

Tags: #general_staff

