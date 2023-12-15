Another step towards Ukraine's full membership in EU – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that today, with the decision to start negotiations with the EU, "another step towards Ukraine's full membership in the European Union" was taken.

"This step will be followed by the next ones. This is a massive job – to integrate the state, all the institutions, all the norms – all of it into the European Union. But we will do it. Ukraine has repeatedly proved what we are capable of. There will be another victorious decision – the time will come when we will be able to celebrate Ukraine's accession to the EU," he said in a video address on Friday.

The president thanked everyone who "supported us and fulfilled exactly what we had agreed upon. I am grateful to everyone in Ukraine – our team – who did everything necessary." "We have fulfilled the recommendations of the European Commission."

"Many people in Ukraine are now in high spirits, and this is important, this is motivation. And I congratulate all of you, each and every one of you, on what has been achieved," Zelenskyy said.

He also expressed special gratitude to all "boys and girls, all men and women who have fought and are fighting for Ukraine, who are now in combat, who are defending the freedom of Ukraine, who are helping our warriors by treating, training, bringing in weapons, producing weapons." "All that we are achieving would not have been possible without the heroic courage of our people, our nation, which inspires the whole world. All of us," the head of state said.