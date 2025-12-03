Zelenskyy on budget's adoption: There’s evidence for partners that there will be no grounds for instability in Ukraine

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked all parliamentarians who supported next year's budget and highlighted priorities, including defense.

"This is an important signal of Ukraine's resilience and stable financial support for our needs next year. The priorities are clear: ensuring our defense, social programs, and the ability to rebuild life after Russian strikes," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

He noted that Ukraine is working with partners to attract the necessary financial support.

"There is now clear evidence for all partners that there will be no internal grounds for instability in Ukraine," the head of state emphasized.

As earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on the state budget for 2026.

A total of 257 members of parliament voted in favor of the corresponding law (No. 14000) at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.