Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:03 03.12.2025

Zelenskyy on budget's adoption: There’s evidence for partners that there will be no grounds for instability in Ukraine

1 min read
Zelenskyy on budget's adoption: There’s evidence for partners that there will be no grounds for instability in Ukraine
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked all parliamentarians who supported next year's budget and highlighted priorities, including defense.

"This is an important signal of Ukraine's resilience and stable financial support for our needs next year. The priorities are clear: ensuring our defense, social programs, and the ability to rebuild life after Russian strikes," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

He noted that Ukraine is working with partners to attract the necessary financial support.

"There is now clear evidence for all partners that there will be no internal grounds for instability in Ukraine," the head of state emphasized.

As earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on the state budget for 2026.

A total of 257 members of parliament voted in favor of the corresponding law (No. 14000) at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

Tags: #zelenskyy #budget

MORE ABOUT

16:20 03.12.2025
Zelenskyy announces dismissal of majority of supervisory boards at Centrenergo, GTSOU, UDG, ECU, and Market Operator

Zelenskyy announces dismissal of majority of supervisory boards at Centrenergo, GTSOU, UDG, ECU, and Market Operator

16:19 03.12.2025
Rada adopts 2026 state budget

Rada adopts 2026 state budget

15:16 03.12.2025
Ukraine needs extra $45 bln from intl partners in 2026

Ukraine needs extra $45 bln from intl partners in 2026

14:41 03.12.2025
AFU launches 'Budget' digital system – Shmyhal

AFU launches 'Budget' digital system – Shmyhal

12:50 03.12.2025
Zelenskyy: After Brussels, Umerov and Hnatov will prepare a meeting with Trump representatives in USA

Zelenskyy: After Brussels, Umerov and Hnatov will prepare a meeting with Trump representatives in USA

09:31 03.12.2025
Zelenskyy presents awards to relatives of Irish servicemen who died for Ukraine

Zelenskyy presents awards to relatives of Irish servicemen who died for Ukraine

18:53 02.12.2025
Ukraine backs any diplomatic efforts as only way forward – Zelenskyy

Ukraine backs any diplomatic efforts as only way forward – Zelenskyy

17:44 02.12.2025
Plan has 20 points, some things still need to be worked out – Zelenskyy

Plan has 20 points, some things still need to be worked out – Zelenskyy

17:36 02.12.2025
Zelenskyy may meet with Witkoff, Kushner in Europe on Wed – media

Zelenskyy may meet with Witkoff, Kushner in Europe on Wed – media

16:55 02.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine may meet with the American side at a higher level

Zelenskyy: Ukraine may meet with the American side at a higher level

HOT NEWS

Govt initiates replacement of supervisory boards of state energy companies by Dec – Svyrydenko

Rada raises tax on bank profits in 2026 from 25% to 50%

Cabinet approves pricing liberalization to compensate Ukrzaliznytsia for 3,000 free travel program

Zelenskyy announces dismissal of majority of supervisory boards at Centrenergo, GTSOU, UDG, ECU, and Market Operator

Rada adopts 2026 state budget

LATEST

Govt initiates replacement of supervisory boards of state energy companies by Dec – Svyrydenko

Rada raises tax on bank profits in 2026 from 25% to 50%

Cabinet approves pricing liberalization to compensate Ukrzaliznytsia for 3,000 free travel program

Naftogaz has imported 4.4 bcm of gas since May, volume will reach 5 bcm by year-end – Commercial Director

EBRD provides Credit Agricole Bank EUR 150 mln guarantee for business lending

European Council, European Parliament agree on plan to end Russian gas imports

Astarta CEO Ivanchyk buys additional 0.3% stake for $1 mln

EBRD to provide Ukrhydroenergo EUR 75 mln, expects additional EUR 20 mln in investment grants

Bank clients can now track their payments 24/7 – Ukraine's National Bank

IFC plans to commit EUR 50 mln to Horizon Capital Catalyst Fund

AD
AD