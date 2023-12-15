Facts

09:28 15.12.2023

One killed, three wounded in Kherson – city administration

1 min read

One person was killed and three people were injured over the past 24 hours in Kherson as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers, Head of the city military administration Roman Mrochko has said.

"Over the past 22 hours, Russian troops shelled populated areas of Kherson urban territorial community 22 times and used 104 shells for this. Defeats were recorded in Kherson, Prydniprovsky, Antonivka, Sadovy and Stepanivka," Mrochko said in Telegram.

"One person, unfortunately, died, three more women were injured of varying degrees of severity. All injured were provided with medical care," Mrochko said in Telegram.

Tags: #kherson

MORE ABOUT

19:17 14.12.2023
Occupation forces shell center of Kherson, civilian injured – city administration

Occupation forces shell center of Kherson, civilian injured – city administration

18:44 08.12.2023
About 26,000 copies of publications brought to Mykolaiv from Honchar Library of Kherson damaged by shelling

About 26,000 copies of publications brought to Mykolaiv from Honchar Library of Kherson damaged by shelling

13:47 05.12.2023
Number of wounded doctors due to shelling of Kherson increases to four – administration

Number of wounded doctors due to shelling of Kherson increases to four – administration

11:04 05.12.2023
Two doctors wounded as result of shelling of healthcare facility in Kherson – local authorities

Two doctors wounded as result of shelling of healthcare facility in Kherson – local authorities

20:08 04.12.2023
Switzerland hands over seven cars to ensure operation of Administrative Assistance Centres in Kherson region

Switzerland hands over seven cars to ensure operation of Administrative Assistance Centres in Kherson region

19:41 28.11.2023
Explosions heard in Kherson – head of city administration

Explosions heard in Kherson – head of city administration

18:28 23.11.2023
Two children wounded in Kherson due to Russian shelling

Two children wounded in Kherson due to Russian shelling

21:11 16.11.2023
Woman killed due to Russian shelling of Kherson

Woman killed due to Russian shelling of Kherson

20:51 16.11.2023
Kherson under fire from Russians, three victims already injured, among them 15-year-old teenager – regional administration

Kherson under fire from Russians, three victims already injured, among them 15-year-old teenager – regional administration

14:42 13.11.2023
Man killed, woman, two-month-old child injured in occupiers' shelling of car in Kherson suburbs – Klymenko

Man killed, woman, two-month-old child injured in occupiers' shelling of car in Kherson suburbs – Klymenko

AD

HOT NEWS

Metsola: This is proud moment for Europe, Ukraine, Moldova

EU leaders call for 'progress' on using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine – European Council conclusions

Michel on opening of membership negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova: Historic moment showing credibility, strength of European Union

Von der Leyen on EU’s decision on Ukraine, Moldova: Day that will remain engraved in history of our Union

European Council's decision to open EU accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova a victory for all of Europe – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Metsola: This is proud moment for Europe, Ukraine, Moldova

EU leaders welcome 12th package of sanctions against Russia

EU leaders call for 'progress' on using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine – European Council conclusions

Vice Marshal of Polish Senate assures Kondratiuk of strengthening cooperation between states

Michel on opening of membership negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova: Historic moment showing credibility, strength of European Union

Ukrainian aviation carries out two strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

Von der Leyen on EU’s decision on Ukraine, Moldova: Day that will remain engraved in history of our Union

Zelenskyy visits US Army Command in Europe

Action plan for implementation of Kyiv Development Strategy until 2025 supplemented with measures to overcome consequences of Russian aggression – Kyiv Administration

European Council's decision to open EU accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova a victory for all of Europe – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD