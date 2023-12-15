One killed, three wounded in Kherson – city administration

One person was killed and three people were injured over the past 24 hours in Kherson as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers, Head of the city military administration Roman Mrochko has said.

"Over the past 22 hours, Russian troops shelled populated areas of Kherson urban territorial community 22 times and used 104 shells for this. Defeats were recorded in Kherson, Prydniprovsky, Antonivka, Sadovy and Stepanivka," Mrochko said in Telegram.

"One person, unfortunately, died, three more women were injured of varying degrees of severity. All injured were provided with medical care," Mrochko said in Telegram.