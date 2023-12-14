Zelenskyy arrives in Germany: visits Giessen, Wiesbaden – police

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived with a working visit to the city of Giessen in Germany on Thursday, after which he went to Wiesbaden, Frankfurt police Telegram channel reported.

"Due to increased security measures during the visit, there will be short-term closures and disruptions throughout the Rhine-Main metropolitan region," Frankfurt police said after the arrival of the President of Ukraine in Hessen.

After Zelenskyy left the city, the police reported that the trip went without problems. "After the flight from Frankfurt Airport to Wiesbaden, traffic closures [in the Rhine-Main metropolitan area] were canceled again. The trip went without problems," the message says.

According to German radio station FFH, Zelenskyy's arrival in Germany was unexpected. The Head of the Ukrainian State held a number of meetings in Giessen.

"Zelenskyy attended some meetings in the Rhine-Main region in the afternoon. An overnight stay is probably not planned. The reason for the visit is not clear. The police are not disclosing any more information about the exact schedule for security reasons. It is unknown who Zelenskyy is meeting with and why he is here," the radio station's website says.

According to Bild, after Giessen, Zelenskyy went to Wiesbaden, where the American headquarters of military assistance to Ukraine is located.