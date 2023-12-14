Facts

18:54 14.12.2023

Zelenskyy arrives in Germany: visits Giessen, Wiesbaden – police

2 min read
Zelenskyy arrives in Germany: visits Giessen, Wiesbaden – police

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived with a working visit to the city of Giessen in Germany on Thursday, after which he went to Wiesbaden, Frankfurt police Telegram channel reported.

"Due to increased security measures during the visit, there will be short-term closures and disruptions throughout the Rhine-Main metropolitan region," Frankfurt police said after the arrival of the President of Ukraine in Hessen.

After Zelenskyy left the city, the police reported that the trip went without problems. "After the flight from Frankfurt Airport to Wiesbaden, traffic closures [in the Rhine-Main metropolitan area] were canceled again. The trip went without problems," the message says.

According to German radio station FFH, Zelenskyy's arrival in Germany was unexpected. The Head of the Ukrainian State held a number of meetings in Giessen.

"Zelenskyy attended some meetings in the Rhine-Main region in the afternoon. An overnight stay is probably not planned. The reason for the visit is not clear. The police are not disclosing any more information about the exact schedule for security reasons. It is unknown who Zelenskyy is meeting with and why he is here," the radio station's website says.

According to Bild, after Giessen, Zelenskyy went to Wiesbaden, where the American headquarters of military assistance to Ukraine is located.

Tags: #germany #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:06 14.12.2023
Zelenskyy visits US Army Command in Europe

Zelenskyy visits US Army Command in Europe

14:54 14.12.2023
Zelenskyy speaks via video link at EU summit, calling on leaders to decide to start accession talks

Zelenskyy speaks via video link at EU summit, calling on leaders to decide to start accession talks

11:47 14.12.2023
Zelenskyy speaks with Tusk on eve of European Council meeting

Zelenskyy speaks with Tusk on eve of European Council meeting

10:45 13.12.2023
Ukraine cannot give up its territories – Zelenskyy

Ukraine cannot give up its territories – Zelenskyy

09:39 13.12.2023
Zelenskyy, at meeting with Speaker of House of Reps of Congress, outlines importance of American financial assistance to Ukraine in 2024

Zelenskyy, at meeting with Speaker of House of Reps of Congress, outlines importance of American financial assistance to Ukraine in 2024

20:20 12.12.2023
Zelenskyy in USA discusses with senators strengthening of air defense, Ukraine's needs for long-range weapons

Zelenskyy in USA discusses with senators strengthening of air defense, Ukraine's needs for long-range weapons

11:16 12.12.2023
Zelenskyy intends to talk about possible results for 2024 at meeting with Biden

Zelenskyy intends to talk about possible results for 2024 at meeting with Biden

09:46 12.12.2023
Ukraine's president meets with heads of US defense companies

Ukraine's president meets with heads of US defense companies

17:52 11.12.2023
Germany, Netherlands ready to back Ukraine – PMs

Germany, Netherlands ready to back Ukraine – PMs

09:38 11.12.2023
Zelenskyy to pay working visit to USA on Dec 11, to meet with Biden on Dec 12

Zelenskyy to pay working visit to USA on Dec 11, to meet with Biden on Dec 12

AD

HOT NEWS

Michel on opening of membership negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova: Historic moment showing credibility, strength of European Union

Von der Leyen on EU’s decision on Ukraine, Moldova: Day that will remain engraved in history of our Union

European Council's decision to open EU accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova a victory for all of Europe – Zelenskyy

European Council decides to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

Russians continue to launch missile strikes on Kyiv region, no casualties reported

LATEST

Vice Marshal of Polish Senate assures Kondratiuk of strengthening cooperation between states

Michel on opening of membership negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova: Historic moment showing credibility, strength of European Union

Ukrainian aviation carries out two strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

Von der Leyen on EU’s decision on Ukraine, Moldova: Day that will remain engraved in history of our Union

Action plan for implementation of Kyiv Development Strategy until 2025 supplemented with measures to overcome consequences of Russian aggression – Kyiv Administration

European Council's decision to open EU accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova a victory for all of Europe – Zelenskyy

Finland to close border with Russia again

European Council decides to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

Occupation forces shell center of Kherson, civilian injured – city administration

Russians continue to launch missile strikes on Kyiv region, no casualties reported

AD
AD
AD
AD