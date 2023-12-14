Facts

17:42 14.12.2023

Russians continue to launch missile strikes on Kyiv region, no casualties reported

Since the beginning of Thursday, December 14, an air raid siren has been announced four times in Kyiv region, said Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

"There are no casualties. No hits to civilian infrastructure facilities or falling debris from downed targets were recorded. The information is being verified," Kravchenko clarified, the press service of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on the Telegram channel.

He urged not to ignore the air raid alarms.

"Be responsible and stay in shelters while the danger continues. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. In no case should you record the work of the air defense forces. Do not post the wreckage sites online," the head of the Administration reminded.

