Facts

16:55 13.12.2023

Twelfth package of EU sanctions against Russia is almost ready – senior European diplomat

1 min read
The package of European Union sanctions for Russia due to its war of aggression against Ukraine is almost ready and will be approved within the framework of the upcoming meeting of the European Council, a senior European diplomat said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity to reporters in Brussels on Wednesday ahead of the December 14-15 summit in Brussels, the diplomat said the sanctions are almost ready. It will be a done deal by Friday, he said.

Tags: #sanctions

