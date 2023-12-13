Zelenskyy: We should organize constructive meeting with Hungary

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said it is necessary to organize "a constructive meeting" with Hungary.

"We had a dialogue, it's true. And I think we should organize a very constructive meeting between our states, because we have common borders, we are neighbors and we should talk," he said at a press briefing in Oslo on Wednesday, following the Northern Europe and Ukraine Summit, when asked about a meeting with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán.

"One of very important issues I have raised with him was exactly that we should talk, we should resolve problems, but I really do not see any global problem here. So, we should just meet. And I have shown him my positive attitude to this idea," Zelenskyy said.

"He has no reason for blocking Ukraine's membership in the European Union. I asked him to tell me, name at least one reason, not three, not five, not ten… And I am still waiting for an answer," the president said.