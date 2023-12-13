Facts

14:43 13.12.2023

If EU doesn’t decide to start negotiations with Ukraine, it will mean that Putin vetoed this decision – Zelenskyy

If the European Union does not decide to start negotiations with Ukraine, it will mean that Putin vetoed this decision, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"Therefore, if there is no positive there [at the EU summit in Brussels], it will indicate that Putin vetoed this decision," he said at a briefing in Oslo on Wednesday.

"There is a blocking on the part of Hungary - and this is a fact. We were very constructive on our part. We have done absolutely everything to not give any chance to this or any other state to block," he said.

Russia, Zelenskyy also said, "has started working with countries, not only with Europe, but with countries on many continents, and putting pressure on them."

