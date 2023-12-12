Ukrainian aviation strikes a blow at area of concentration of Russian personnel
During the day, the aviation of the defense forces struck one blow at the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a report published on Tuesday evening.
In addition, units of the missile forces defeated the command post of the occupiers, two – in the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, one - in the enemy's ammunition depot.