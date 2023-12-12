Facts

18:19 12.12.2023

European Commission approves proposal to European Council on use of income from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine recovery

The European Commission has approved legislation proposals on the use of income from frozen Russian assets for the restoration of Ukraine.

A senior European Commission official told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday that the text of the proposals will not be made public, but will be transferred to the European Council for further consideration and subsequent decision-making. The decision to put the proposals into effect must be made unanimously by all member states of the European Union.

In this regard, the official warned that he would not announce specific numbers and procedures due to the nature of the proposals, adding that these are restrictive measures introduced due to Russian aggression.

