Facts

15:26 12.12.2023

Ukraine promises to hold open competition for 24 HACC judges by Aug 2024 – updated memorandum with IMF

Ukraine undertakes to ensure an open and competitive competition for 24 vacancies in the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) and to appoint new judges by the end of July 2024.

According to the updated Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies posted on the website of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), 24 new vacancies to the HACC both at the first instance (15 vacancies) and appellate (9 vacancies) levels have been announced by the High Council of Justice in September.

"We will ensure the open and competitive selection for these new vacancies and adequately provision for their staffing and office needs," the document says.

According to the memorandum, in this regard, the Public Council of International Experts will be reconstituted with nominations from the international and foreign organizations in line with the law, and the final appointments will be completed by end-July 2024.

To enhance its efficiency and facilitate hearings, amendments to the procedural code will be enacted to rationalize matters or issues to be heard at the first instance by one HACC judge or by a panel of three HACC judges by end-March 2024.

Tags: #imf #hacc

