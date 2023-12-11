Facts

20:03 11.12.2023

AFU attack four places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

1 min read
AFU attack four places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

Over the past day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has carried out two strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers, according to operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Monday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In turn, units of the Ukrainian missile forces over the past day have defeated two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, one control point and one ammunition depot of the occupiers, as well as one enemy artillery piece.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

20:46 08.12.2023
Near Avdiyivka, Russians trying to break through AFU’s defense: 32 attacks recorded

Near Avdiyivka, Russians trying to break through AFU’s defense: 32 attacks recorded

19:06 05.12.2023
Defense forces eliminate 1,030 occupiers over day - General Staff

Defense forces eliminate 1,030 occupiers over day - General Staff

20:34 04.12.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out 10 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel

Ukrainian aviation carries out 10 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel

11:40 02.12.2023
Defense forces liquidate 1,070 invaders over day, total enemy losses exceed 331,000 servicemen – General Staff

Defense forces liquidate 1,070 invaders over day, total enemy losses exceed 331,000 servicemen – General Staff

20:17 30.11.2023
AFU attack 12 places with invaders, their equipment over 24 hours – AFU General Staff

AFU attack 12 places with invaders, their equipment over 24 hours – AFU General Staff

19:53 28.11.2023
Ukraine's General Staff: aircraft carry out 16 strikes on enemy during day, missilemen hit control center, five air defense systems

Ukraine's General Staff: aircraft carry out 16 strikes on enemy during day, missilemen hit control center, five air defense systems

12:52 24.11.2023
Defense forces destroy 1,100 occupiers over day – General Staff

Defense forces destroy 1,100 occupiers over day – General Staff

19:36 23.11.2023
AFU General Staff: Aviation, missile forces carry out 14 strikes on enemy over day

AFU General Staff: Aviation, missile forces carry out 14 strikes on enemy over day

15:39 17.11.2023
Occupiers inflict 12 missile, 47 air strikes, launch 18 drones, 16 of which downed by Ukrainian air defense over past 24 hours – General Staff

Occupiers inflict 12 missile, 47 air strikes, launch 18 drones, 16 of which downed by Ukrainian air defense over past 24 hours – General Staff

20:06 16.11.2023
AFU launch strikes on five places of invaders’ occupation over day, two ammunition depots

AFU launch strikes on five places of invaders’ occupation over day, two ammunition depots

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy in USA holding meeting with Pentagon chief, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

Ukraine has implemented recommendations of European Commission – Kuleba

Umerov speaks with Hungarian Defense Minister, invites him to visit Ukraine

Germany, Netherlands ready to back Ukraine – PMs

Slovak carriers block Vishne– Nemecke checkpoint – Ukrainian Border Guard

LATEST

EU ambassadors visit Zakarpattia – Mathernova

Zelenskyy in USA holding meeting with Pentagon chief, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

Largest Hanukkah Menorah in Europe installed in Kyiv – mayor

Ukrgasbank provides UAH 7.2 mln to YASNO EE within UNIDO guarantee fund

USA to allocate another batch of military aid to Ukraine by year end - White House

Szijjártó about talks with Kuleba: We discussed European integration ambitions of Ukraine

Italy urges to start negotiations with Ukraine on joining EU

Ukraine has implemented recommendations of European Commission – Kuleba

Sweden allocates $133 mln to Ukraine to support population in winter - prime minister

Umerov speaks with Hungarian Defense Minister, invites him to visit Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD