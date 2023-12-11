AFU attack four places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

Over the past day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has carried out two strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers, according to operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Monday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In turn, units of the Ukrainian missile forces over the past day have defeated two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, one control point and one ammunition depot of the occupiers, as well as one enemy artillery piece.