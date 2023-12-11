Facts

16:23 11.12.2023

UN calls for $46 bln in humanitarian aid in 2024 in connection with escalation of hostilities – media

The United Nations on Monday appealed for $46 billion in funding for 2024 to help millions of people affected by humanitarian crises around the globe, including in the occupied Palestinian territories, Sudan and Ukraine, Reuters reported with reference to head of the UN aid agency Martin Griffiths.

“In its Global Humanitarian Overview for 2024, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that nearly 300 million people will require humanitarian assistance next year due to conflicts, climate emergencies and economic factors … We will target for our specific needs, for the agencies that I represent, 181 million of those 300,” Griffiths said.

He said that other organizations, including the Red cross and national Red Cross societies, had made their own funding appeals.

The humanitarian system is facing a major funding crisis, with just over one-third of the $57 billion required to provide aid funded last year, OCHA said in its annual assessment of global humanitarian needs, Reuters said.

Griffiths described this as the "worst funding shortfall in years." He said it had been difficult to decrease the appeal for 2024 and ensure aid agencies were "realistic, focused and tough-minded" when assessing needs.

"I think the Middle East as a whole and Gaza and West Bank in probably going to be the area of greatest need. But Ukraine is going through desperate times and a war that will restart in full swing next year. It will need a lot of attention," Griffiths stressed.

